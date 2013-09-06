Friday's news in under 2 minutes.

UPDATE

As if this election weren’t already distasteful enough, the sister of a Western Sydney member of parliament has accused a volunteer from an opposing party of threatening her with a knife.

Sabina Husic, is the sister of Labor MP and Parliamentary Secretary Ed Husic, who holds the seat of Chifley in the western suburbs of Chifley.

Police are currently investigating claims that a Liberal Party campaign worker threatened Ms Husic with a stanley knife while yelling ‘you f*cking dog’.

1. A 14-year-old girl in America has created a social media storm, after posting on clothing retailer Rue 21’s Facebook page, claiming that she had been asked to leave the store because she was ‘too fat’.

Shelby Buster was shopping with her friends at the mall and was looking at perfumes when she was approached by a shop assistant and told, “Hey, you’re too big to be in this store, I need you to leave.”

Flabbergasted, she left but after her later complaint, the company were forced to release a statement in response.

The company’s statement read: “We have been unable to corroborate that the incident actually happened. We value diversity and welcome all customers in our stores.”

“We train our associates on inclusion and do not condone discrimination in any form. Behaviors like that described are unacceptable and are not by any means directive of the company.”

2. Yesterday the Coalition released their costings and revealed where they would be making cuts to government spending. The Coalition plans to cut $4 billion from foreign aid, 12,000 jobs from the public service to save $5.2 billion, and ‘streamline’ Family Court processes to save a further $30 million. Other significant cuts are also being planned in an effort to return the budget to surplus faster.

3. One of the most surprising political events yesterday occurred when the Coalition retracted a policy it had posted online only hours earlier. The Coalition issued a correction about an 11-page policy document, which suggested that filters for all new broadband systems would be set to automatically block adult content; an “opt out” safeguard similar to that currently seen in the UK.