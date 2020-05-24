'I thought Alopecia had won. Then, after 15 years, I finally shaved my head.'

To shave or not to shave is a question I repeatedly asked myself for months and tried my very hardest to avoid for over 15 years.

I like researching, being prepared and knowing what I’m in for so when it came time to consider if I should shave or not, I read articles, watched YouTube videos and read so many blogs.

Watch: Crazy Hair Day with alopecia. Post continues below.

Video by Mamamia

I had a whole Pinterest board filled with images of beautiful bald females just to give me a little reassurance that I would still look pretty, feminine and me if I was bald.

The words empowering, liberating, control, freeing and relief were repeatedly used on social media to describe shaving one’s hair. But honestly, I didn’t feel any of those emotions for months after I did the shave.

Maybe some of those people felt that way because it was a choice, or maybe they wrote their accounts after they had come to terms with it, or maybe their journey was different.

But for me, this wasn’t a choice.

Shaving my hair was losing a lifetime battle.

It felt like I was giving up and giving into the disease.

Alopecia won.

It was a normal day when I finally decided to shave my hair. Nothing out of the ordinary happened, I just got tired of all the panic attacks, feeling self-conscious, anxious and sad all the time.

70 per cent of my hair was gone by this point and I hated that I constantly worried what I looked like and let my hair (or lack of) affect how I lived and what I did with my life.

My housemates did the shave. I wasn’t strong enough to do it myself.

When it did happen, I was in shock. I stared blankly ahead with tears silently dripping down my face and I wrapped myself in a little ball on a chair while one of my housemates cut off my ponytail and the other shaved the little hair I had left.