Nadia Uncensored: “I need to talk to you guys about my pubes. No, really.”

It’s Friday night, and I’m scrolling through photos of vulvas.
I’m trying to get to the bottom of something (pun unintended).
See, up until last week, I was under the impression most women had pubes.
That was before I posted a pic of myself on my Instagram, sans pants. (If you already follow me, you know posting half-naked pics is a non-event, because, #mybodymychoice, #endslutshaming, and all that.)
In the pic, I’m lying on my bed in a tee and undies, eating a chocolate penis I recently received from a publicist. (Perks of being a sex columnist: I get sent all sorts of inappropriate adult freebies.) Said pair of undies were of the semi-sheer variety, so, if you looked hard enough, you could see faint evidence of the fact I am in possession of pubic hair. Not a big deal, I thought.
A few moments after I hit ‘Share’, the commentary erupted.
View this post on Instagram
NOTHING TO SEE HERE… Just enjoying some good, wholesome chocolate.
“Nice bush” wrote one. “Rocking an old-school style downstairs, I see”, came another. “Did I just see hair between your legs?” chimed in a third.
“Hey, at least she keeps it trimmed,” a fourth countered, seemingly in my defence.
Wait – were my pubes seriously the odd thing in this picture?? NOT the comically large edible dick I was posing with?
Top Comments
I have waxed and shaved over the years, and now I just trim, but never have I had the issue that I guy didn't want to go down because I had hair. In fact most guys were actually more turned because there was hair. Granted there is not a lot, so it is not so bad.
Guys with opinions like these are idiots. You know if just a couple of celebrities made having pubes fashionable they would be popular again. Thicker eyebrows have become much more popular then the pencil thin style they were a few years ago. If you pay Kylie Jenner and Beyoncé enough to promote it, it will happen again. I don't remove mine because I don't want to and my partner doesn't have a problem with this because he respects women. Also to the guy who won't go down town on a girl with pubes, I'm assuming he has no idea what he is doing because he's obviously in the wrong spot 😬