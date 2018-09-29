Nadia Uncensored: “I need to talk to you guys about my pubes. No, really.”

Half scandalised, half intrigued, I consulted Dr Google for answers, only to stumble into a Twilight Zone, where it indeed appeared hair no longer existed on human vulvas.

“I showed my college boyfriend what actual pubic hair on a woman looks like for the first time… He had never seen the full extent of pubes,” a woman shared on a Reddit thread dedicated to the topic.

“I sometimes go full bare, and was when my boyfriend and I met. I told him straight up that I don’t always do that…” another chimed in; continuing, “he responded, ‘Just if you have hair, you’ll have to wash it.’ I died laughing. I’m almost 30, and this dude told me in all seriousness that I need to wash myself in the shower. I’m like “…do you think I wasn’t already washing my vulva just because it’s shaved?”.”

WHAT. WAS. HAPPENING?!!

I decided to consult some of my more open-minded male friends over beers that night.

“Look, I’m not against the bush,” began one in a patronising tone.

“…but no way in hell am I ever going down on a girl who has one.”

“Yeah, I don’t do full bush,” admitted another.

“Agreed. Pubic hair is dirty,” a third nodded along.

Yep. We are living in a post-pube society, it would seem. No, really. A study conducted last year found a whopping 30 percent of men consider pubic hair on a woman an actual “relationship deal-breaker”, while a further 46 percent were vehemently against it. And most women aren’t even fighting it. Research published in JAMA Dermatology confirms 84 percent of us are happy to play along, be it through waxing, depilatory cream, laser, or electrolysis.

“The increased prevalence of pornography that depicts bare genitalia, popular magazines, and television are primary drivers of the trend,” the study’s authors noted.

They have a point. Browsing PornHub is a bit like playing “Spot the pubes”; if it were a drinking game, no one would be getting buzzed. In fact, you don’t even have to be trying to bust a nut to be confronted with images of hybrid hairless females. Find me an ad for literally any hair removal product that doesn’t depict an already completely hair-free woman “shaving” or “waxing” her non-follicled body. Go on, try to.

It’s bad enough we already have to sit through those stupid menstrual product commercials where an alien blue liquid is poured into a pad, because women aren’t allowed to bleed actual blood. Or the arguably more ridiculous “feminine hygiene” washes and perfumes that remind us we must never smell remotely like actual humans. Can we at least not let it slip that hairlessness is not the default state for most women??