Do you know what we celebrate in early December? (And no, it's not Christmas...)

It’s officially December.

And you know what we celebrate in early December? (Not Christmas. It’s too soon, people.)

We celebrate the end of MO-vember.

Maybe not for this guy.

We all knew someone who let their lip hair grow out for November’s fundraiser for Men’s Health. We all knew someone who looked like a creep (but bless them for having fun). And someone has done an EXCELLENT video to describe the post-Mo-vember vibe.

This parody of Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off music video stars actress Michelle Glavan, doing her best Tay-Tay to ask all the Mo-Men to SHAVE IT OFF.

“You’re thinking you look really great, great, great, great, great, but you make my tummy ache, ache, ache, ache, ache. You’ve just got to shave, shave, shave, shave, shave. Shave it off.”

The pretty back-up dancers in their tutus. Front one must’ve had trouble growing facial hair.

The best thing? It’s actually alarmingly accurate to the original video. A ballet class in tutus. A cheerleading team with over-enthusiastic dance moves. The difference? Michelle’s back up dancers are large, tattooed, moustached men.

Watch this. And if anyone is sporting a soup-strainer and you want to gently suggest its’ removal, this video is your chance.