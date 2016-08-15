Why this super-fit couple has decided to "get fat."

When I think of what fitness couples do in their spare time, things like “kale!”, “yoga!” and “burpees!” come to mind.

Intentional weight gain? Not so much.

But it turns out that’s exactly what one super fit Queensland couple, Sharny and Julius Kieser, is doing.

Why? So they can undertake their fitness programs alongside the mums and dads who follow their work.

Sharny and Julius, who have six kids together, devised the ‘FitMum’ and ‘FitDad’ exercise regimens — and they’re determined to be “real, unfiltered and unedited” about their results.

“A long time ago when we came out of our other industries and started in the fitness industry we both said that we would never talk s**t to anyone and always provide transparency,” Julius, 35, said in a live video on the couple’s Facebook page.

“We have seen fake people teaching people how to look a certain way even though they aren’t doing it that way. So Sharn and I have gotten nice and fat for ourselves.”

In a subsequent post, Julius added that the duo’s version of “fat” was relative to their career as “fitness people”, writing, “If you’re not a fitness person, don’t try to look like us. In fact, don’t try to look like ANYONE.”