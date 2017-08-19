BACH FLUFF: We finally know the real story behind The Bachelor's most awkward moment.

It was the moment that made women around the country cringe in unison.

Sharlene Boguslavsky Mik, one of the, um, ‘less visible’ bachelorettes, finally made her move on Thursday night’s episode of The Bachelor.

After a whole lot of ‘will she, won’t she’ Sharlene approached Matty ‘keeper of the extreme sports dates’ J.

She decided to open with a joke: “I’m not actually one of caterer’s,” she said. (No one got the joke but we all secretly loved it/thanked God we didn’t make it ourselves.)

After that cringe-worthy opening, Matty J basically told Sharlene she wasn’t a contender for the title of Mrs J and sent her home without even letting her stand through another awkward rose ceremony.

Now Sharlene has spoken to Jessica Chandra at Cosmopolitan and provided some context to the joke that left a nation grimacing.

Apparently, there was a deleted scene from one of the previous cocktail parties where Sharlene made Matty some Russian dumplings – hence the ‘caterer’ comment and hence some of the 27.5 minutes they actually spent together.

“I actually made dumplings for him during one of the cocktail parties — we had some vodka shots and the Russian dumplings that were a traditional recipe from my grandmother,” she told Cosmopolitan.

Sharlene also revealed that when she dropped the caterer joke, Matty J actually replied, “Well I’ll have four chicken dumplings, and three pork dumplings and a vodka shot”.