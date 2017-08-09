"I'm really pissy." Shark Tank's Naomi Simson unleashes on "rude" contestants' business.

Increasingly, things that once only existed in the physical world are shifting onto our screens. We’ve gone from DVDs to streaming services, CDs to iTunes and paperbacks to Kindles.

But there’s one traditional method of communication that has, so far, largely stayed away from the digital world – greeting cards. (And no, I’m not counting the short-lived fad of e-cards because I’m betting you can’t tell me the last time you sent one.)

That, my friends, may be set to change, however, and it’s all thanks to a business that appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Shark Tank.

There are some talented inventors that appear on Shark Tank – like this little girl.

Patrick Gaskin and Tom Clift were on the show to pitch their business, Cardly, and, after some very hard bargaining, managed to walk away with a deal… well, almost.

As the boys explained, Cardly is an online card-sending service and there’s really nothing else like it out there.

Right now, if you want to send someone a birthday card, you have to go out to a news agency, gift store or Typo and buy it. Then take it home to write on it. Then scrounge around to find a stamp and envelope. Then walk to the post office/box and send it.

And while, honestly, we're making it sound a lot harder than it actually is, in a world where online shopping is booming, snail mail is dying and email is all those aged under 10 have ever known, the fact many of us still actually send cards this way is frankly, surprising.