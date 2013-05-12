parents

Google wins Mother's Day with this video.

 

By NICKY CHAMP

I am not known for being soft of heart in the Mamamia editorial office, but I have a lump in my throat and strange water tears threatening to spill after watching this video. I guess something happened to me when I became a mother, please don’t tell anyone.

Google has launched a special Mother’s Day page, “Here’s To The Moms,” and put together this little video (have the tissues on standby).

My toddler’s daycare sent home a Mother’s Day card with her hand print and a poem (she obviously wrote herself) and it’s honestly one of the best gifts I have ever received and I reckon you can totally send this to your mum in lieu of a gift (the subject line may have to be ‘Thanks for everything mum!’). Google’s Mother’s Day video… wins.

What would you thank your mum for?

