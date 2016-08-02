Shannen Doherty reveals her breast cancer has spread.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, actress Shannen Doherty has revealed that her breast cancer diagnosis is much worse than first thought.

The actress revealed the devastating news that her cancer may have spread to her lymph nodes.

"I had breast cancer that spread to the lymph nodes, and from one of my surgeries we discovered that some of the cancer cells might have actually gone out of the lymph nodes," Doherty tod ET.

"So for that reason, we are doing chemo, and then after chemo, I'll do radiation."

The actress - who was diagnosed in February last year - also revealed she underwent a single mastectomy in May as part of her treatment.

Despite her gruelling treatment plan, Doherty revealed the scariest part of her diagnosis was not knowing what was going to work.

"Is the chemo going to work? Is the radiation going to work? You know, am I going to have to go through this again, or am I going to get secondary cancer?" she said.

"Everything else is manageable. Pain is manageable, you know living without a breast is manageable, it's the worry of your future and how your future is going to affect the people that you love."