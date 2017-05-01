After two painful years, 'cancer slayer' Shannen Doherty has some happy news.

For nearly two years, Shannen Doherty has been documenting her breast cancer treatment.

From chemotherapy to radiotherapy and through a single mastectomy, the 46-year-old has given an unflinching look at one of the most difficult periods of her life and now, finally, has announced she’s entered remission.

Remission marks a turning point for a cancer patient signifying they no longer show evidence of the disease. Unfortunately, it gives no guarantees and does not mean you’re “cured” as leftover cancer cells can remain hidden for years and recurrence is common.

It’s a milestone, however, and one that is worth celebrating.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react,” Doherty wrote when she shared the news on her Instagram account.

“Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer”

The former Charmed actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and in March went through her final round of chemotherapy.

Her husband Kurt Iswarienko has been by her side throughout.