Within just 11 months, Clarissa and Jason lost five baby girls. This is their story.

Six months after suffering the tragedy of their baby daughter Shanna’s death, Jason and Clarissa Osborn had wonderful news. Clarissa was pregnant with quadruplets. But sadly, there was more tragedy ahead for the couple.

The Osborns, from Utah, had always wanted a big family. They married in 2010 and their son Carter was born in 2013.

Soon afterwards, Clarissa was diagnosed with brain tumours and needed radiation therapy. It affected her fertility, but with intrauterine insemination, she was able to conceive again.

While pregnant, Clarissa and Jason learned that their unborn daughter had a heart defect and would need surgery after birth.

Shanna arrived four weeks early.

“Once they placed her in front of me, I cried,” Clarissa wrote in her blog. “She was the most beautiful thing, and all I could think about was the rough road ahead. I wanted so badly to take away her heart defect and take away all the pain.”

The surgery was successful, and the Osborns brought their baby girl home from the hospital.

“One thing I have never regretted is all the snuggling and cuddling I did with that sweet little baby,” Clarissa added.

But one morning, the Osborns heard a cry from Shanna they’d never heard before. They ran into her room, and minutes later, she stopped breathing. Jason began CPR, and paramedics soon arrived, but Shanna couldn’t be saved.