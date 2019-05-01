"This is disturbing." The Snapchat video of a young driver taken moments before her death.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, three young women were driving in Sydney’s west filming each other mucking around on Snapchat as they drove.

In the footage, one of the friends yells at the driver, “Shania!” as she looks towards the road in open-mouthed adrenalin and what appears to be fear, before turning back to the camera and smiling.

After the footage cuts out, Shania McNeill, 21, crashes the car head on. She died at the scene.

Her two passengers – Faeda Hunter, 20, and Hazel Wildman, 23 – were injured in the crash, and took pouting photos of themselves recovering in hospital just a day after watching their friend receive frantic CPR assistance from a passing police officer who couldn’t save her.

In the image, both women are wearing neck braces and are hooked up to medical machines. One of their faces is covered in cuts and blood.

Two men were in the car the trio crashed into, a 61-year-old and a 39-year-old. One was seriously hurt, the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.