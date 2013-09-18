Liam Hemsworth spotted kissing model one day after split from Miley Cyrus.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Liam Hemsworth has been snapped kissing Mexican model and actress Eiza González just one day after his split from fiancee of 15 months, Miley Cyrus, was announced.

According to E! News:

“Liam stopped by Eiza’s pad in Beverly Hills just after 3:30 p.m. to give her a piece of luggage, where she flaunted her bangin’ bod in a pair of booty shorts and a bright orange bra top, seemingly having just worked out when her sexy visitor arrived. Liam was only there for about five minutes, and the pair chatted briefly before they started smooching.”

You can see the grainy pics here.

Safe to say he’s moved on.

Shane Warne takes to Twitter to clarify his relationship status with Liz Hurley.

After an unusually long Twitter silence from the King and Queen of TMI, rumours began to swirl in recent days that Shane Warne and Liz Hurley had split.

Well, in heartbreaking news for fans of Shurley, it looks like the rumours may be true.

Both Shane and Liz have broken their twitter silence in the last few hours with cryptic messages (well, cryptic for these two anyway).

First there was this from Liz:

Apologies to loyal followers for Twitter silence on recent events. Too raw & personal to share right now. — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) September 18, 2013

Then Shane chimed in with this: