1. Sofia Vergara twerked at the Emmys after party.
Last year Sofia Vergara split her dress and shook it on the dance floor at the Emmys after party and this year she showed Miley a twerk or two.
Captioning her photo on the social media site, WhoSay the 41-year-old Colombian said: “Miley Cyrus this is where the twerk was invented. Colombia!”
Vergara also uploaded a photo of herself hooking into a cheeseburger, captioning it, “Jimmy Fallons party favors.”
For more Emmys after party pics, check out the gallery:
And if you missed all the red carpet action, take a look at our bumper gallery below: