Sofia Vergara twerked at the Emmys after party.

1. Sofia Vergara twerked at the Emmys after party. 

Last year Sofia Vergara split her dress and shook it on the dance floor at the Emmys after party and this year she showed Miley a twerk or two.

Captioning her photo on the social media site, WhoSay the 41-year-old Colombian said: “Miley Cyrus this is where the twerk was invented. Colombia!”


Vergara also uploaded a photo of herself hooking into a cheeseburger, captioning it, “Jimmy Fallons party favors.”

For more Emmys after party pics, check out the gallery:
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Zachary Quinto
Lena Dunham & Kerry Washington
Lena sneaks a kiss.
Allison Williams
Sofia Vergara & Sarah Hyland
Some of the Modern Family cast
Tina Fey & Sofia Vergara
The Hough siblings
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and family.
Derek Hough
Carrie Underwood
Jessica Mauboy instagrammed this pic of the set up for the Emmys Governor's Ball.
Jessica-Mauboy before her performance at an Emmys after party.

And if you missed all the red carpet action, take a look at our bumper gallery below:
Kelly Osbourne
Julianne Hough
Modern Family's Julie Bowen
Alison Janney.
Zosia Mamet in an Honor dress.
Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale
Rose Byrne in custom Calvin Klein.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Lena Dunham in Prada.
Michelle Dockery in Prada.
Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang.
Carrie Underwood in Romona Keveza.
Anna Faris
Heidi Klum in Versace.
Christina Hendricks in Christian Siriano.
Kristen Connolly in a Nicholas Oakwell dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Aubrey Plaza in Marios Schwab.
Laura Dern in Naeem Khan.
Mayim Bialik in a Oliver Tolentino dress and shoes.
Lena Headey wearing Alessanda Rich.
Julie Bowen in Zac Posen.
Anna Gunn
Taylor Schilling in Thakoon.
Jessica Pare in an Oscar de la Renta dress and shoes.
Claire Danes in Armani Privé.
Robin Wright in Ralph Lauren.
Allison Williams in a Ralph Lauren dress, Roger Vivier shoes, Christian Louboutin clutch, and Fred Leighton jewels.
Homeland's Damian Lewis.
Hugh Dancy.
Alyson Hannigan
Emily Deschanel in a custom vegan gown by Houghton.
Carrie Preston in Romona Keveza.
Linda Cardellini in a Donna Karan Atelier dress.
Merrit Wever
Elisabeth Moss in Andrew Gn.
Malin Akerman in a Marchesa gown.
Padma Lakshmi in KaufmanFranco.
Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka in Delpozi.
Zooey Deschanel in J. Mendel.
Morgan Saylor Honor gown.
Amanda Peet
Edie Falco
Sarah Paulson
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Leslie Mann J Mendel resort 2014.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Amy Poehler in a Basler gown.
Julianna Margulies in Reed Krakoff.
Emilia Clarke
Julianne Hough in Jenny Packham.
January Jones
Connie Britton
zosia mamet essay
Zosia Mamet.Source: Getty.
Ryan Seacrest & Will Arnett wore the same suit (Instagram)
Modern Family's Ariel Winter
Vera Famiga
Michael Douglas, Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Betsy Brandt
Kate Mara
Alec and Ireland Baldwin
Jessica Lange
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt
Adam Driver from HBO Girls.
Melissa Rauch
Kaley Cuoco
Homeland's Moreena Baccarin via Twitter
Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka via Twitter
Girls' Allison Williams
Downton Abby's Michelle Dockery
Kerry Washington via Prime time Emmys Instagram
How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders
Sofia Vergara's family en route to the Emmys via Instagram
Sofia Vergara (Instagram)
John Hann and wife Jennifer via Prime time Emmys Instagram
January Jones (Instagram)
Matt Damon (Instagram)
Anna Chlumsky
Padma Lakshmi
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland
Jewel
Sofia Vergara
Sarah Silverman
Game of Throne's Peter Dinklage
Michael Douglas
Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialiak
Zooey Deschanel
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Elisabeth Moss
Tina Fey on the red carpet via Twitter
How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan
Christine Baranski image via Twitter
Zooey Deschanel's famous nail shot via Instagram
House of Lies' Don Cheadle
Kelly Osbourne via Twitter
Kevin Spacey image via Twitter
Comedian Will Arnett image via Twitter
Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn
Brooke Burke Charvet with her daughter
Jessica Pare (image via Twitter)
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Lena Dunham at a pre-Emmy's party
Sarah Hyland getting a kiss from boyfriend Matt Prokop on the Red Carpet via Twitter
Tina Fey looking awesome via Twitter
Emily Deschanel via Prime time Emmys Facebook
Jim Parsons via Prime time Emmys Facebook
Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum via Twitter
Kunnal Nayer via Twitter
Game of Thrones Kit Harrington via Prime time Emmys
Matt Le Blanc via Prime time Emmys
Nolan Gould via Twitter
Giuliana Rancic tweets a sneak peak of her dress
Carrie Underwood getting ready via Twitter
Kelly Osbourne Instagramed a picture of the red carpet
Kelly Osbourne and Ross Mathewes on the E! Red Carpert via Instagram
Heidi Klum on her way to the Emmys via Twitter
Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family getting ready via Twitter
2. Inside Prince William and Kate’s secret “normal” life – their neighbours reveal how the down-to-earth couple live out of the spotlight.

3. The latest on the Shurley (Liz Hurley/Shane Warne) saga

Shurley have been spotted together heading to lunch in London with Warnie’s three children, ending speculation that the couple have split.

Hurley took to Twitter to clear up the rumours that began when she was papped without her engagement ring and fuelled by ambiguous tweets.
4. Guess which Emmy winner wore K-Mart undies under her Vera Wang gown? Click here to find out.

5. Move over One Direction, Prince Harry’s coming to town.

Prince Harry is headed to Australia to make his first official visit.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott broke the news, announcing Prince Harry will arrive in October.

The fourth-in-line to the throne is expected to attend events marking the 100 year anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy’s Fleet into Sydney, which runs from October 3-11.

 6. Fancy a look inside Jon Hamm’s amazing $2.5million New York apartment. Click here.

7. You can now have sex with a Farrah Abraham replica vagina.

Everyone’s favourite Backdoor Teen Mom, Farrah Abrahams has is capitalising on her sex tape fame by releasing a line of sex toys.

The 22-year-old sat for the moulding of her breasts and lower half at sex toy company Topco Sales and naturally shared the process in a video uploaded to RadarOnline.

Farrah enlightens us on her reasoning for doing it: “Hey, so I think I’m taking sex symbol to a whole new level today. I’m at Topco, which is, like, the fourth biggest in the nation adult toy sales manufacturer, So now I’m going to have a whole, like, sex line. People are going to jack off to me. This is crazy.”

8. “Unfortunately, Helen Mirren and Maggie Smith dropped out at the last second and they called me literally 45 minutes ago and I couldn’t find childcare, okay?” Will Ferrell quipped as he took his three sons on stage at the Emmys … click here for the hilarious pic and details.

  9. Has Miley Cyrus moved on from Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus has been filling her Instagram and Twitter feed with photos of her producer, Mike Will Made It at the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas, has she moved on? Take a look at the pictures:
