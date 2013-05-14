What a female fan did to this rapper was sexual assault, right?

By MELISSA WELLHAM

Meet hip hop artist Danny Brown.

Originally born Daniel Dewan Sewell, he’s a rapper from Michigan and has been described by MTV as “one of rap’s most unique figures in recent memory.”

And recently, when performing on stage in Minneapolis, a female fan pulled down Brown’s pants and attempted to perform oral sex on him.

Seriously.

(You can see the photo – NSFW – here)

Everyone had a great laugh at this young woman’s audacity and the internet erupted with blokes congratulating Brown on the ultimate pop star achievement. The chorus got louder as more and more joined in the commentary.

Largely Brown was labelled either a womaniser, who had used a poor girl to reinforce his ‘rep’, or as the coolest guy ever, for getting a blowjob on stage and not even missing a beat.

Music websites that wrote about the incident used congratulatory language, saying things like ‘he brought a twist to a recent concert by receiving a blowjob on stage’. News Ltd reported that Brown had “outraged fans by allegedly receiving oral sex from an audience member while performing”.

Another rapper, Kendrick Lamar, tweeted Brown asking “U really just got the h— on stage stanny???” Brown reportedly replied, “didn’t miss one bar” – but the tweet has since been deleted.

But, um, hold on a second.

Danny Brown backed away the moment he was approached by the woman.

He did not look welcoming, he looked a bit shocked and confused.

He did not consent.

So wasn’t Danny Brown sexually assaulted?

Danny Brown is currently touring with a female rapper who goes by the name ‘Kitty Pryde’ – her real name is Kathryn Beckwith. Pryde wrote a piece for Vice magazine after the incident, in which she outright called what happened to Brown sexual assault. She wrote:

I’m mad that a person thought it was okay to pull another person’s pants down during their performance in front of about 700 other people. I’m mad that a person thought it was a good idea to perform a sex act on another person without their consent. I’m mad that nobody made her leave. I’m mad that Danny had to actually wonder what he was supposed to do at that point. What is Danny supposed to do? The girl was at mouth-to-d**k level already and to push her away, he would’ve had to either push her face or kick her, and even the most gentle of either motion would immediately be labeled “abuse” by anyone watching.

Pryde says that the reaction on the internet is an example of double standards, where the public is inclined to side with women when they are sexually assaulted – but not with men. Pryde continued, “It’s obvious that the reason nobody cares is because a girl did it to a boy… Everyone wants the option of blaming it on Danny, because people can’t accept the fact that a white girl raped a black dude in front of a bunch of people.”

The fact that Brown has retweeted his defence by Kitty Pryde a number of times since it was published, suggests that he agrees with her point of view. The most important argument that Pryde makes, it that Brown’s assault is much like any other. It’s just that people aren’t calling it that.