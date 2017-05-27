A couple's 17-year struggle to fall pregnant has reached a very happy ending.

After 17 years of struggling to fall pregnant, a couple welcomed sextuplets into the world on May 11.

Ajibola Taiwo from Western Nigeria, gave birth to three boys and three girls via caesarean section, and with the help of a 40-person medical team at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia.

The VCU Medical Center announced the births on Wednesday, saying they were first sextuplets born at the hospital.

After 17 years of trying for 1 baby, couple welcomes sextuplets https://t.co/faMtwbe7IE pic.twitter.com/kQCxhCNWwX — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) May 26, 2017

Ajibola was just 30 weeks and two days pregnant when she gave birth and the smallest baby weighed in at just 1 pound and 10 ounces at birth. The largest baby weight just 2 pounds, 15 ounces.

In a statement, the VCU Medical Center said all the babies were healthy, despite their premature birth.