How do you define a sexless marriage? Are you living in one, or do you think you are?

In 2003, Newsweek noted that 15 per cent to 20 per cent of couples have sex less than 10 times a year, which is defined as a “sexless” marriage. I recently read that an estimated 15 per cent of marriages become sexless, and making love less than 10 times per year can be the norm for some couples.

I have to wonder, though, is it really the “norm” for couples or is one spouse limiting intimate interaction due to their own lack of interest in sex or for some other reason? When one spouse conforms to the sexual standards of the other spouse and the marriage becomes sexless, can it still be called a marriage?

In most situations, the sexual satisfaction in marriage is a measure of the entire relationship. If a once satisfying sex life becomes one in which sex is infrequent or absent, then more than likely there are other aspects of the relationship that a spouse is finding unsatisfying.

But what if the marriage is sexless from the beginning?

I can say this from experience; it is hard to feel as if you are in the throes of conjugal bliss if you’re living with someone who feels like a roommate or friend… a friend without benefits!

My ex was everything to me; he was generous, helpful, grateful, respectful, tender and attentive — and not in the least bit interested in sex with me or anyone else. As he explained to me several years after we married, “I’ve just never seen what the big deal is about sex.” He failed to share this before marriage.

While dating, we had a normal sex life. He was as interested as I, or pretended to be. I know now that this was a special talent of his, making something that is not the case appear true.

His interest in sex came to an end the night we married. We didn’t have sex that night and averaged sex every four to six weeks from then on. Being the problem solver that I am, I immediately went to work trying to fix the problem in our marriage.

And like some who experience sexual rejection after marriage, I blamed myself for his lack of interest in sex. I internalized his asexuality and made it all about me. It never occurred to me that I was married to a man who didn’t care for sex in general. It was me, my fault. If only I were more sexual, thinner, a better cook, more willing to experiment sexually, then he would come around.