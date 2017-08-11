Rosette emailed her boss asking for a day off. His accidental 'reply all' is disgusting.

Warning: post contains offensive and course language.

An assistant in a boutique talent agency in Hollywood has released an email chain she was unwittingly looped in on, where her former boss goes on a sexist tirade after she asked for a day off to attend A Day Without a Woman.

The concept, whereby women were encouraged to take the day off work to help others recognise the enormous value women add to our society, was organised in conjunction with International Women’s Day in March this year.

Rosette Laursen, believing in the “great cause”, asked for an unpaid day of leave. Instead, her boss accidentally hit reply-all to her email, rather than addressing her co-workers separately.

“Are you f***ing kidding me,” he wrote. “At the end of pilot season. Someone should sew her vagina shut. I’m never hiring a girl ever again.

“No bonus for anyone that strikes or leaves early in pilot season. No one is striking in show business we are all against Trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out.”

“Uppity Selfish C***. Heather went to work. I’m sure anyone at a casting office or agency would be fired.”

After being accidentally included in the email chain, Laursen then received the following apology:

“I apologize for venting like a misogynistic fa***t. I was letting off steam I didn’t mean to hit reply all. I’m an a**hole. If you come back we can play Nazi death camp. You can beat me and put me in the oven. Or feed me cabbage and lock me in the shower. I am truly sorry.”