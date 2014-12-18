So you know what doesn’t fill me with Christmas spirit and festive cheer? These stupid, intentionally sexist novelty sweaters.
This is not a festive prank. A UK retailer has actually been manufacturing these sweaters in the lead up to Christmas, and not surprisingly, they have caused a stir around the world.
Now, I’m assuming they are supposed to be worn ironically – at office Christmas parties, perhaps?
Clearly, they are meant as a joke, and not to be taken seriously.
But still – they make me feel icky.
Because they are just another reminder that women are continually viewed as sexual objects by society. And I can’t imagine these being okay at even the most politically-incorrect office.
Here are a few examples of the sweaters in question:And another:
And another:Riggght. Because nothing is funnier than jokes about requesting BJs from your colleagues, or banging barely-legal interns. Gross.
But over to you…
What are your thoughts on these sweaters?
[poll id=”144″]
