The celebrity body women and men want are so so different.

In their assessment, the authors said, "Our data suggest that women are misinformed and exaggerate the magnitude of thinness that men desire, probably as a result of promotion of thinness in women through advertising by the diet industry."

So don't feel guilty about that extra bit of cake last night ladies.

The poll of 1,000 men and 1,000 women, also found that men are after the vascular physique of Hugh Jackman while women prefer a Ryan Gosling look-a-like.

But if we're honest we'd take either.

According to Women's Health readers, the sexiest body part of a man is his chest, closely followed by his face and bottom.

And they'd rather their man had hair on that sexy chest with just 28 per cent thinking it was acceptable for men to shave it.

Men's Health Editor Toby Wiseman said, "Understanding what women want is one of the great mysteries all men have confronted down the ages, and some of our female respondents' answers have been genuine eye-openers."

"The good news is we can stand down on the preening – women are still in the market for someone distinctly masculine."

Do you agree? Would you prefer a body like Cameron's or one like Kate's?

Have a look at the bodies that most women envy by clicking through the gallery...



Miranda Kerr

Kate Hudson

Rebecca Judd

Jennifer Lopez

Beyonce

Gwyneth Paltrow

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Serena Williams

Jennifer Aniston

Halle Berry

Jessica Alba

Cameron Diaz On The Charlie's Angels 2 Movie Set

Want more? Try these:

The women's bodies you won't see on a billboard.

Victoria's Secret's "perfect body" is missing the mums.

Follow iVillage on Facebook When you become a parent, you don't leave your brain in the delivery suite. That's why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they're still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support. Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]