"Why does it taste like a lolly?" Exactly what happened when I went to a sex workshop.

I'm feeling nervous as I jump in the car with my good friend Helen and we drive across town to take part in a sexual self-care and pleasure workshop.

We had just been swapping messages about what to wear, because, what does one wear to learn about orgasms and lubricant? Honestly, we weren't sure, so we settled on the classic 'jeans and a nice top' combo before she arrives to take me away from my kids for a few hours of sex-positive learnings.

As we approach the converted warehouse venue, Helen and I giggle and wonder what exactly we have got ourselves in for. Who else will be there? Will they be kooky sex addicts, or women with serious sexual issues?

The first thing I notice when I walk into the beautifully decorated room with the discrete display of sex toys at the back, is that at 43, I am definitely the oldest person here. Probably by an entire decade.

Some toys on display. Image: Supplied.

I wonder if this means that other women of my age know everything there is to know about sex and pleasure, or that younger women see the benefit in being better educated on the topic?

Later, as the zero-alcohol sparkling wine flows and the group opens up about their sexual experiences, I believe the latter is true.

They might be mostly in their twenties but like me and my friend Helen who works in public relations, they are teachers, communications professionals and graphic designers; 'normal' women who are keen to learn more about their bodies and how to have better solo sex.