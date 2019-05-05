"My job is to have sex with people with disabilities. And I love it."

Hayley Jade has sex with people with disabilities for money. Sometimes they have orgasms. Sometimes she has orgasms.
When a client arrives, she tells Mamamia, they’re often nervous. Perhaps embarrassed. Some have never had sex before, imagining they never would.
Recently, she met with a client who was living with cerebral palsy who told her he had never had a serious girlfriend – something he regretted.
“I made sure to give him the attention he deserved,” Hayley says. “Like holding his hand in public and kissing him passionately in the restaurant just like in a real relationship.”
Hayley gives The Girlfriend Experience, advertising her services on her website as: “Let’s dress up and go dancing, put together a charcuterie board and watch Netflix, or get cozy in my boudoir and confess our secrets…”
She doesn’t remove her pubic hair, she shares, and she doesn’t wear high heels. “I’ve never met anyone in this business so natural, sexy and comfortable,” one client writes on her website. “I’m going to be in love for a little while.”
She also meets people with autism, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD and a variety of other mental and physical disabilities.
Whether it’s a young man with autism, or an older man with a physical disability, Hayley believes that intimacy is a basic human need, no matter who you are. “We all deserve affection,” she says. “Especially those who are more likely to be isolated.”
This article made me cringe. As a sex worker who has seen plenty of clients with disabilities I see no reason to offer them discounted services, a client is a client is a client. Secondly, whether we love hate or are indifferent to our work has no bearing on whether or not we should have access to our rights and it should also not be the bar for whether or not upper middle class women decide to stigmatize us or not. This worker may have chronic illness but also sounds incredibly privileged as to decide whether or not to do sex work later in life etc etc. This article sounded more like personal branding and marketing than contributing to the movement for sex worker rights, and lastly no one has a right to sex. It's about our autonomy of how and when we have sex not others rights to access it. End rant.