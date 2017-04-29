Five reasons you should most definitely have sex on the first date.

Whether you’re flicking through a magazine at your local supermarket, scrolling through your news feed, or chatting with your friends over dinner, you are no doubt receiving the message loud and clear: Never, ever, have sex on the first date.

It’s a trap, we’re told.

The myth goes that if you sleep with them on the first date, what else is there to give? “Make them wait…” we’re advised, “play the game”.

As women, we’re meant to be the gatekeepers of our sexuality. We’re meant to dangle sex, cheekily, above our love interests head, so they’ll want us more. Words like ‘self-respect’ start creeping in. They need to know our worth.

Women never ‘want’ sex, of course. We ‘give’ it, like a special little gift.

But I’m here to tell you what deep down you already know: That’s bullshit.

Firstly, the offer of sex is not where your value begins and ends. If a potential partner only wants you for the possibility of sex, then he/she isn’t someone you would want to date long term anyway. Sex on the first date has as much to do with self-respect as my little toe has to do with Kazakhstan. Nothing.

Here are five reasons why you absolutely should have sex on the first date.

1. Because you FEEL LIKE IT.

Ah, yes. This is a very controversial one that needs lots of explaining.

Women sometimes really feel like having sex, because of biological impulses etc. perpetuation of the human species etc. etc. Similarly to how sometimes we feel like chocolate, sometimes we feel like sex, and that is a THING that is absolutely OKAY.