SEX DIARIES: 'On holiday, I had sex with a stranger on an inflatable ocean obstacle course.’

“You really should put some sunscreen on.”

The comment came from behind me.

A deep voice. A strong German accent. An opening line.

Suddenly the man was right next to me at the poolside bar.

Shirtless, shoeless, and wearing only pink board shorts and a white Fedora.

His bare back stood taunt in the afternoon sun while light bounced off rippling muscles. Shaggy blonde hair peeked out from underneath his hat.

With a strong jawline and splattering of stubble, his suggestive side eye left me blushing into my cocktail.

Charging the drink to my hotel room, I tiptoed across the rooftop, feeling his eyes follow me in my tiny purple bikini.

Laying back on a deckchair, I sipped eagerly at the mojito, savouring the rum and anticipation.

A moment later, the man from the bar was in front of me, shielding his eyes from the glare.

“How’s that cocktail going down?”

Taking a seat on the sun lounger next to me, he had my full attention and time slipped away as we chatted.

By happy hour, Alexander was ordering me that night’s special. Something tropical with more than one type of alcohol.

Holding our glasses up to the Maltese horizon, we took a dip in the infinity pool, watching the sun sink into the Mediterranean.