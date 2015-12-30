More than half of parents say sex after kids is even better than before.

Many parents-to-be worry that their sex lives will suffer after having kids – but a new survey has revealed that the opposite is true.

UK parenting website Channel Mum recently conducted a survey of 1,118 couples with children – and discovered some surprising results.

Almost everyone surveyed – 94 per cent – said they were satisfied with their sex lives, with 57 per cent reporting it was even better after having children. Phew.

It also found that new parents waited an average of 58 days before having sex after childbirth.

And possibly the best news of all? While most mums still worry about their post-baby body, two-thirds of men said they actually preferred their partner's curvier post-birth figure.

One third said they hadn't noticed any difference in their partner's body, and just three per cent said they didn't like post-pregnancy physical changes in their partner.