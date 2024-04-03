



The following is an extract from Strap Yourself In by Amy Gerard, available here.

Expectation: Once you pop, you can’t stop!

Reality: Three kids later and it’s like throwing a sausage down a hallway

I’ll spare you all the stories of my sex-filled teens and twenties, but I have never been one to shy away from the topic of sex — even more so since having kids. It’s almost laughable what happened to my libido after each baby cannonballed out of me, and I’m determined to normalise it and make sure it’s spoken about more often.

My first pregnancy sent my libido into overdrive and when I wasn't storming through the front door and demanding my husband Rhian enter me, I was hiding in the toilets at work masturbating. It sounds a little concerning typing that out, but the urges were intense and if I didn't see to them I wasn't able to think of anything else. It was like my vagina had blue balls every day and needed a release. Surely that's happened to someone else in pregnancy. Anyone?

After having Charli and transitioning from only having to look after myself to caring for a tiny newborn, everything changed. We waited for the standard six weeks to pass and for my check-up with the GP to make sure my tearing had healed and things were looking slightly less chaotic downstairs before having sex again. I remember the first time we had sex after having Charli I burst into tears halfway through it because it brought up some pretty heavy emotions and feelings. The truth was, there wasn't a single part of me that wanted to have sex for myself. But I wanted to do it for Rhian. I wanted him to know that I hadn't forgotten about his existence and that I loved being intimate with him, but after having an entire human exit the same hole his wiener was now trying to enter, the panic just flooded in and it sucked. Let's try again in another few weeks, I thought.