'He was worried my breasts were going to leak all over him.' 5 women on having sex after childbirth.

Any woman knows that after giving birth, things can change. Whether it is physically, socially, emotionally or hormonally, there are some things that can be seen, or felt, in a different light once your family has welcomed its newest member.

For many women, having sex for the first time is one of these things. While some women feel undesirable after giving birth, others can feel anxious about pain or that things may have physically altered down there and feel different; perhaps not as good. For other women, the passion and desire for sex has grown even stronger.

Mamamia spoke with five mums about their personal experiences of having sex again after giving birth. Here's what they shared.

Watch: The thoughts you have while giving birth. Post continues below.



Video by Mamamia.

*Shannon

Shannon, a mum to three boys, said that each of her experiences of having sex after birth were very different.

“My first son was born via an emergency c-section and I was physically wiped, not just immediately but for months. It took about four months to even want to be remotely intimate with my husband, so even kissing or touching was a no-go for a long period.”

Shannon said that for her, it wasn’t about not feeling attracted to her husband.

“I was just exhausted in every way you can be. After six months I ended up initiating sex one night after a couple of glasses of wine. It wasn’t painful, it wasn’t mind-blowing, it was fine, but it was more than anything a relief!” she said.

While her first post-birth sex experience wasn’t what Shannon describes as “positive”, the other two were “much better”.

“The second time around I waited the six weeks post-C-section, and I felt ready not long after that. In my third and final experience, I was so ready to go we only waited five weeks,” she said.

“The sex [was] more enjoyable too. I was much more relaxed and less exhausted, so it didn’t feel like something I had to do, it was something I wanted to do.”

*Emma

Emma, a mother of one, told Mamamia that in her experience, the post-childbirth stage was more of a turn-on than a turn-off.

“I had a C-section, so I had to wait six weeks, but I felt very attracted to my partner seeing him with our baby, so I would have loved to have had sex with him as soon as we got home from the hospital!”

*Amelia

For mum of two Amelia, her experiences were very different with each child.

“After my firstborn I was ready to be intimate at two weeks postpartum and so we did. All went fine, and we had a great time. My husband was in no way pressuring me at all, I asked the question and suggested it myself,” she told Mamamia.