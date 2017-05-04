"With just one episode, Seven Year Switch could sound the death knell for reality TV."

Want to read this later? Pin it here.

It was a love I never thought would die – my absolute adoration and appetite for a reality romance series.

And then came the second season of Seven Year Switch and boy, has my tune changed. Not only that, I have a sneaking suspicion it could herald a death knell for the genre.

And that’s because this increasingly grubby series is slowly sucking all the good will for the watching people fall in love, or rediscover love, on TV out of it.

To recap, the premise of Seven Year Switch is what it says on the box.

The show sets out rehabilitate long-term relationships suffering from the dreaded “seven year itch” syndrome. To do so, experts separate the at-their-wits-end couple and pair them up with a like-minded partner from a mirroring relationship in crisis.

Once they are shuffled into these new pairings, they work with each other – and, allegedly, the experts – to help get to the root of what is causing their problems at home. And, hopefully, once they reunite with their partner who has been through the same process, they all live happily ever after.

To say I was emotionally invested in Season One is an understatement. I even wept real human tears at times as I watched these broken couples come to devastating conclusions about what had harmed their marriages.

There were people to root for – Michelle and Jason in particular – as well as ones that caused you to yell “dump the loser” at your TV screen.

So I was eagerly awaiting the second season … and it’s broken this TV lovers’ heart in two.