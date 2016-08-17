Seven Year Switch's Jackie shares nude pregnancy photos in the lead up to her birth.

Jackie from reality hit show Seven Year Switch has posted a series of pregnancy photos that show the beauty behind birth.

Jackie and her fiance Tim have been on our radars since their tumultuous relationship played out on national television.

The couple are now looking better than ever.

The series was shot by Forever After Photography and places the expecting mum in a world of gentle silhouettes and contrasting lines.

And, as the mum-to-be points out, one of them is reminiscent of Demi Moore’s famous nude Vanity Fair cover: