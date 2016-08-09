Seven Year Switch's Cassie admits she's struggling with 'post baby body' pressure.

It’s been eight weeks since Cassie and Ryan from Seven Year Switch joyfully welcomed their third daughter into the world.

Mena Lee Thistleton is the couple’s fourth child; their son, Dex, was stillborn.

This week they’re planning to travel to Sydney to film a documentary of the Stillbirth Foundation Australia, which they’re “honoured” to be a part of.

However, when Cassie reached into her pre-pregancy wardrobe to pick out something to wear though, nothing seemed to fit anymore.

“Everything was either too tight or didn’t fit,” she wrote in a candid Instagram post.

“It was horrible, I even had an audience (the husband and eldest daughter) giggling at my attempts to make something look half decent. I went to bed feeling ugly, fat and angry at myself for not fitting in exercise today,” she said.

“Today it’s been eight weeks since I gave birth. I have such high expectations of myself to get back into shape as quickly as possible, why wouldn’t I when celebrities can do it seemingly overnight?”

There are very few women who can appear bikini-clad with an eight-pack just a few weeks after squeezing another human being out of them, but overwhelmingly these are the women we see splashed across the covers of glossy magazines when we trundle down in our trackie-dacks to buy milk.

Watch: The Pregnancy Project explores how birth affects women’s body confidence. (Post continues after video.)