Excuse me, but a woman named Sofia has written the best review of a beauty product we’ve ever seen.

You see, Sofia from Texas purchased the NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Makeup Setting Spray, which is available in Australia for $14.95. At first, she probably thought it fine.

That was until she got hit by a goddamn car.

Probably the BEST review on setting spray ????✨ pic.twitter.com/GuOQKcpDzS — morgan (@morgancurtis2) August 17, 2017

Sofia’s review, published in June of this year, reads as follows:

“I was hit by a car (this is true)

I was hit by a car and through the hit itself, the rain, the ambulance ride, and the hours in the hospital my makeup stayed completely intact the entire time. When I was discharged from the hospital I had to take off my makeup and none of it had moved. If this setting spray can survive being hit by a car then that’s all the proof I need and I’ll definitely be buying it again.”