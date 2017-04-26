Oops. Serena Williams' pregnancy announcement was a total accident.

Last week, tennis legend Serena Williams served up a seemingly social media-savvy baby announcement in an understated Snapchat photo of her burgeoning baby bump.

The photo which showed the world number one in her bright yellow togs with the words “20 weeks” printed across her belly quickly spread around the world, but the 35-year-old has since revealed the whole thing was a mistake.

“I was on vacation, taking time for myself, and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking a picture every week,” she told journalist Gayle King at the TED2017 conference.

“I’ve been just saving it, but you know how social media is – you press the wrong button and…”

Oh, we know. Thankfully it only happened a few days before she'd planned on making the news official.

"My phone doesn’t ring that much, and 30 minutes later, I’d missed four calls. So I picked it up and realised, ‘Oh no'," she explained.

Remarkably, Williams found out about her pregnancy to her fiance Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian two weeks before the Australian Open.

Yesterday, she credited her bub with helping her win the grand slam in a sweet open letter on her Instagram account.