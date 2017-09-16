Serena Williams' daughter doesn't waste time. Is already more Instagram famous than you.

Serena Williams’ daughter doesn’t waste time. At only two weeks old she’s already forging herself a solid presence on social media.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jnr, first child of the tennis legend and her Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian, has her own Instagram account under the handle @olympiaohanian.

So far the #blessed baby has only posted two pictures with her tiny little newborn fingers (yes, it seems her parents already gave her an iPhone. We’ll try not to judge), the first of which attracted 22,000 likes.

Her follower count climbs quicker than you can say ‘refresh’, and at the time of publishing was sitting at 19,600.

Not bad for someone who emerged from the womb 15 days ago.

Thinking about mommy and daddy ????????‍♀️????????‍???? A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

(^^ So much sass.)

So how is Alexis Olympia positioning herself? What’s her brand?

Judging by her captions, it looks like she’s going for the ‘famous parents’ angle. Post one read, “thinking about my mommy and daddy”, while in post two she sported a onesie with the slogan, “Smart and strong like my mama.”

Her bio nods to her folks to – composed strictly of emojis, it appears to answer the awkward ‘Where do I come from?’ question.