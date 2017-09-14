Serena Williams talks 'complicated birth' as she shares the first photo of her daughter.

Almost two weeks after the tennis champ welcomed her first child into the world, Serena Williams has shared the very first photo.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., born on September 1, 2017 weighing in at almost 2.8kg.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories ????????❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Baby Alexis is named after her father (and Williams’ fiancé), 34-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena also shared a video of her pregnancy journey, and said the family of three had to stay in the hospital for six days after Alexis’ birth due to “complications”.

“It’s been a long time…” Serena says in the video, holding her daughter.

“We had a lot of complications but look who we got… we got a baby girl!”