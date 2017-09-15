Serena Williams' baby cot is from an Australian company and in very high demand.

On Thursday, the first photographs of Serena Williams’ baby were shared online.

As the world fell in love with little Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the daughter of the champion tennis player and her fiance, reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, there was one detail that didn’t go overlooked.

Little Alexis’ cot.

It’s rose gold. Classic in style. And distributed (wait for it…) by an Australian company.

Yes, Incy Interiors, specialising in “beautiful designer furniture for babies and children”, is the company responsible for Williams and Ohanian’s baby cot.

It’s called the ‘Ellie Cot‘ and retails for $899 (AUD).

“We’ve been told not to talk about it, because there was supposed to be a magazine shoot happening,” Founder Kristy Withers, who had gifted the cot to Williams and Ohanian, told News Corp yesterday.

“But as soon as she posted that video, the phone has been running hot. We’ve been tagged on Instagram all day. It’s been amazing, so cool.”