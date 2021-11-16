No need to panic, but Christmas is coming. Fast.

And if you're anything like us at Mamamia, maybe you've been putting off finding a gift for your mother/brother/friend/colleague with the hope of stumbling upon something ~perfect~ to change their life for the better.

Only, as seems to happen every other year, December 24 will roll around with no perfect present in sight, and our friends and family will end up taking home a box of Favourites.

We get it, we really do.

So this year, we thought we'd try to get in nice and early to do all the heavy lifting for you.

Here are 9 sentimental gift ideas to show the people you love that you really care this Christmas for all price points, and across all interest areas.

Jewellery

Engravable Pendants, from $59

One of our favourites from Michael Hill this year is the Heart Pendant in 10ct Yellow Gold. It's a timeless classic that will be a sure hit with any gift receiver this Christmas. And the fact that it's engravable? We're actually obsessed.

Michael Hill also has a range of other pieces that you can personalise. It's free on selected styles when you shop online. Win!

And with such a personal touch, you know that the receiver will have it in their jewellery box and on their neck forever - which means you'll always have a special place in their hearts (pun intended).