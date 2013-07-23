By JULIE ULBRICHT

The moment Kate Middleton emerged from St Mary’s Hospital, the first thing I noted was how moved I was by such joyful scenes. Breakfast television was broadcasting a special moment that displayed dignity, a sense of occasion and humanity. I was surprised at the emotion of the whole affair, especially as I realised I was crying (oh, shoosh). And what I have come to realise over the course of the morning is that I, along with countless others, have not been stirred necessarily by the fact that a child destined to be King by virtue of his family line was born – far from it. It’s more that this baby boy was brought safely into the world by loving parents and, less romantically, perhaps, by access to skilled medical and clinical staff.

It doesn’t take much to realise that the birth of many babies is not characterised by such a display of safety, security and big, big smiles; a thought that could put a dampener on the whole royal party. But I am thrilled to learn that the birth of this precious child has compelled Australians to donate to our maternal health charity Send Hope Not Flowers in order to support safe motherhood for the many, many mothers who do not have access to basic life saving interventions during pregnancy and childbirth.

One such donor summed up this sentiment when she tweeted, “I’ll be donating to @Send_Hope not flowers’ for the #RoyalBaby! For the women in the Asia-pacific who could use some royal treatment :)”.

Because what the birth of the royal baby could remind us, is that no woman should have to die in childbirth, no matter where they are born.

You see, somewhere in the world, one woman dies every 90 seconds because of complications during labour.