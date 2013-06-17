Celeb News: Daughter to Shane Warne, "Dad take it down".

1. Good Morning, Shane Warne style.
“Dad, take this down.”
Those were the wise words of Summer Warne, Shane Warne’s 11-year-old daughter, after the ex-cricketer tweeted a semi-naked picture of himself along with the caption “Morning…”.
Along with his daughter, Warnie’s followers and Twitter users were swift to respond with criticism of his ‘Bedroom eyes’ selfie.
Warnie later tweeted, “Hope everyone has had a wonderful day/night happy UK Father’s Day to all the dads out there Remember,never lose your sense of humour !!!”
The tweet comes a day after Hurley slammed the production of Shane Warne: The Musical written by Offspring actor, Eddie Perfect.