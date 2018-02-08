What's the single best piece of advice you got?

Rhi: The best piece of advice I have received is from Maddy. From day one she has always said we need to make sure we be realistic and under promise and over deliver. We never want to let anyone or ourselves down. We are not perfect and things will sometimes fall behind whether it is in our control or not.

Maddy: The best pieces of advice I've received are all from my Dad. I learnt from him to try to deal with the facts and options I have rather than let emotion overrule my judgement.

What's the smartest thing you've done since starting Luna Bronze?

Rhi: We didn't overextend ourselves when we first launched. We had one product: Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturiser. We kept things simple. We didn't spend a heap of money on our website or purchase expensive mailing packaging. Instead, we kept our overheads to a minimum while investing our income straight back into the business.

Are there any pieces of technology or software, apps or systems that have made it easier to do what you do?

Rhi: Social media allows us to market our products and connect with our customers every day.

Maddy: With me being based in Sydney and Rhi being based in Melbourne, technology is key. We share files, to do lists and communicate using Slack to ensure our conversations and random thoughts are organised and filed into relevant channels rather than clogging up our email inboxes. We've also integrated our website with Xero, a cloud-based accounting software. All of these systems are also available in the form of an app.

What do you do when you're feeling like you're in a hole emotionally (or financially)?

Maddy: We know when the other needs a break and we tell them to turn their phone off, switch off and relax and the other half will pick up any slack.

What are your non-negotiables?

Rhi: I will answer this one for Maddy. COFFEE! The day doesn't start for Maddy until she has had her coffee. I know she will be able to guess mine straight away.

Maddy: I know Rhi's day doesn't start without her morning run. It works well for me because she will bring me a coffee on her way back and then my day can begin. I also set aside time each weekend where I put my phone away, switch off and spend time with my husband, Matt.