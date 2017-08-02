An expert shares the one way new parents can teach their babies to self-settle.

When you’ve got a new baby your mind is consumed by just one thought: how the hell can I get back to counting sheep?

If you’ve had no sleep for weeks because your baby has had no sleep for weeks, the Sleep Whisperer is here to help.

And yes. You probably do need help.

Listen: The Sleep Whisperer explains how to teach your baby to self-settle.



Elizabeth Sloane is author of the The Gift of Sleep and she is credited with breaking cycles of sleeplessness, emotional exhaustion and frustration for babies and their parents.

As you’ve probably figured out by now, babies aren’t designed to sleep through the night. But when you’re baby is waking up every 20 minutes, it might be time to consider sleep training.

“Sleep training is for those families… that have had lots of wakes during the night then decide that they would like to get their baby sleeping through,” the mother of three explains.

But sleep training is not something you should consider until your baby reaches six months or seven kilos, whichever comes first.

Sleep training teaches your baby to self-settle, so he or she no longer relies on your arsenal of tricks to fall asleep. This means no more rocking, cooing, singing or breastfeeding your baby until they nod off.

Sloane acknowledges that having a self-settling baby can seem like a big deal for new mums. Those who hear others talking about it in their mother's groups can feel like a failure if their baby isn't there yet.