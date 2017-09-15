Selena Gomez shares pictures from her hospital bed as she shares 'secret' kidney transplant.

Despite releasing two brand new singles and embarking on a new relationship with fellow singer The Weeknd, former Disney star and singer Selena Gomez has been awfully quiet in recent months.

Now, the 25-year-old shared the reason for her seemingly sporadic public appearances and Instagram activity: she underwent a kidney transplant due to her battle with lupus.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez – who is the most followed person on Instagram – told her fans.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

The Fetish singer also explained that her donor was her longtime friend, Francia Raisa.

Francia is also a famous face, appearing on tv show The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and has been friends with Selena since they met during a visit to a children's hospital in 2007.

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Selena said of her donor.

"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Alongside the snap of her and Francia holding hands in hospital, Selena also showed off her surgery scar and images of her recovery.