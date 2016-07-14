Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been broken up (have they? It’s hard to keep up) for months, but it seems the pair are destined to be perpetual pop culture rivals.

Gomez has just posted a photo to Instagram garnering her the most likes ever in the history of the site, knocking ex-boyfriend Bieber off his previous, comfortable most-liked throne.

when your lyrics are on the bottle ???? A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

Displaying a red top and reddish-copper highlights in her hair, Gomez’s post appears to be an ad for Coca Cola, with Gomez holding an unsubtly Coke-styled bottle labelled with the words, “You’re the spark,” sketched across These lyrics were taken from her newest single, “Me & the Rhythm.” Gomez captioned the photo, “when your lyrics are on the bottle”.