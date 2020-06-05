7 exciting drinks to try if you're looking to do Dry July.

The past few months have taught us many things, from how not to conduct a Zoom meeting (hint: up-your-nostrils is not a great angle) to how to exercise without weights or machines (shout out to YouTube’s yoga and pilates instructors).

In lockdown, we learned that when we’re deprived of everyday pleasures, we find creative ways to make life less boring. As Beyonce’s Lemonade taught us, when life throws you lemons… you squeeze them into a WORK. OF. ART.

Which brings us to Dry July. Each year, thousands of Australians go alcohol-free to raise funds for those affected by cancer. It’s a fantastic cause, and while the idea of going “dry” is easy for some, others find it a little… dry. Especially as we start to go out and reclaim our social lives again.

But having fun is not just for drinkers. With a little creativity, abstaining doesn’t have to boring. If you’re doing Dry July, you may as well do it deliciously.

One of my favourite discoveries in recent months has been Seedlip, the world’s first distilled non-alcohol spirits range. It comes in three expressions: Grove 42 (citrus), Spice 94 (aromatic) and Garden 108 (herbal – my personal favourite).

Whether you’re doing Dry July or just looking for zero-alcohol ideas, these Seedlip creations are genuinely exciting and nowhere near the overly sugary mocktails non-drinkers are usually left with.

1. Weekend brunch: MiNOsa

Seedlip Grove 42 - 50ml

Fresh chilled orange juice - 35ml

Passionfruit pulp - 15ml

Cold soda water to top

It was not so long ago that our weekend brunches were literally just pyjamas on the couch with a glass of OJ and some scraps from the pantry. Now we can see each other again, let’s have a twist on the Mimosa, which would normally be sparkling wine with orange juice.

The MiNOsa is a non-alcoholic alternative that requires just four ingredients, including Seedlip’s Grove 42, which has zero sugar, sweeteners or artificial flavours. It’s natural botanical distillates and extracts, which is so much nicer than sweet syrup. Serve in a flute, stir gently and garnish with an edible flower (from grocers like Harris Farm) or a strawberry.