Parents, the secret to a happy family is putting your children last.

A newspaper clipping stands out on a digital news feed.

And there’s one that has been standing out on parents’ feed for months now. Men are sharing it, over and over. And it’s about family. You might have seen it:

It's an article by a famous American family psychologist, John Rosemund. And John is here to tell us that everything we're doing with our kids and our families is wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong.

Because we have our families upside down.

Now I don't think Rosemund is referring to yoga, or even non-traditional families (there's not much that's non-traditional about John - his favourite book's the Bible, his favourite bit of parenting advice is to bring back the phrase 'Because I said so'.)

He's referring to the way 'normal people' treat their kids.

Like they're important. Like their needs come first. Like the world - at least the small one contained inside your home - revolves around them.



