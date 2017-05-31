Brien also pointed out that in addition to posting the image without her consent, it was unlikely the woman knew the video was filmed in the first place.

Even more disturbingly, the post had "over 230 likes, and 103 comments," none of which defended the woman or condemned the behaviour of the poster.

Brien added the woman has "now been left exposed in a group of 14,524 men without her consent."

"Men's groups can be a great help to plenty of people going through tough times, but 'banter' is no excuse for this sort of behaviour," Brien said, pointing out, "This however crosses the line in a very very big way, and needs to be stopped immediately."

Within minutes of seeing the post, Brien says he reported the matter to Facebook directly and assumed it would be promptly removed. Instead, he says he received a reply that claimed the post "doesn't go against any of our specific Community Standards."

Now, Brien is calling on social media users to share the post and bring attention to the issue in the hope that Facebook will reconsider its stance on the issue.

Listen: Mamamia Out Loud discuss the risks around sex, drinking, and social media. Post continues...

"I'm sick of every bloke on planet earth thinking we're some kind of master race and treating women as second rate human beings," Brien said, adding, "it's like you've gotta make indirect sexist jokes just to fit in with the lads these days and it's f***ng stupid and I'm over it honestly."

So are we, Brien. So are we.

Brien's post comes one day after a misogynistic Facebook post from St Paul's College was exposed, suggesting sexism is still rife at the University of Sydney college.

The message, posted by a student, offered to “purposefully c–kblock” any student who wanted to “get rid of some chick” who wouldn’t leave their room or after they’d “harpooned a whale”.