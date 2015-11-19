It's possible to fall pregnant with your first and struggle with your second.

Secondary infertility is a surprisingly common problem – but for affected couples, it can be devastating.

In a nutshell, it occurs when couples struggle to fall pregnant the second time around after a year or more of trying, when the first time was relatively easy.

The Motherish recently spoke with City Fertility Centre Sydney medical director Dr Georgiana Tang to find out about this common condition – and how to beat it.

She said that while official statistics weren't known, experts believe it affects around one in 10 Australian couples. However, she said there was a also a lack of awareness about the condition.

"Overall, there is a lack of awareness about secondary infertility but these days with the internet it’s easier. But then sometimes there’s too much information, and people looking on the internet can get confused and worried," she said.

“Sometimes it’s hard for people to accept. There’s the expectation they’ll fall pregnant because they have already. People who have never fallen pregnant are anxious and on the other hand, people who have been pregnant have that expectation. It’s a different type of pressure," she continued.

WATCH Dr Alan Copperman discuss secondary infertility below...

Dr Tang advised couples to seek medical advice sooner rather than later.

"If we find out early, we can intervene early. Don’t feel bad about yourself – it’s all right to seek help. There’s things we can do to help," she added.

Dr Tang said there were several main causes of secondary infertility:

1. Maternal age.

Normal, healthy couples have a 20-25 per cent chance of conceiving each menstrual cycle.