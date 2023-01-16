'This wasn't supposed to happen.' When baby number two doesn't come as easily.

After all, this would put our daughter at just over two when the new baby came, making this baby an autumn baby, which would be ideal for the time I wanted to take off work, and for the new baby to fit the cute clothes our first baby had worn in the right seasons.

Having my first experience of pregnancy being a big surprise, I’d never had to think about tracking ovulation, about how long after ovulation to test for pregnancy, about when to stop drinking or start taking the pre-natal supplements, it just happened.

So you can imagine my surprise, and quite frankly, my confusion, when a month after we began trying, I got my period. 'This wasn't supposed to happen!' I told myself. But never mind, we can't expect to get that lucky twice! We'll just need to try again next month, which puts another month in the age gap and some of the baby clothes might not quite fit at the right time, but it's okay!

Fast forward a month, and I am sure this is the month. My boobs are sore, I’m crying at the 6pm news, I can smell things from a mile off, all the classic telltale signs from my first pregnancy. Except it's not, and the digital pregnancy test, quite rudely, informs me I am "not pregnant" in capital letters.

This can't be right; I have all the symptoms! I confide in a friend, who is not far off giving birth to her second, who informs me it's totally normal for it to take some time, and suggests some ovulation tracking. Yes! That’s it! That’s the solution, spend a few hundred dollars on a fancy ovulation tracking device, and then surely the baby will come?

I'll fast forward now to six months after that initial decision to start trying, and I am not pregnant. I have, to the best of my knowledge, not been pregnant, and it's an understatement to say that I am not okay.

I’m watching my friends all around me bring beautiful babies in the world and I am cuddling those babies, so happy for my friends but so desperately wanting what they have. I am watching the age gap between my daughter and her theoretical sibling get bigger and bigger, wondering what this will mean for their relationship, if that day ever comes.