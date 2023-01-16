'This wasn't supposed to happen.' When baby number two doesn't come as easily.

My husband and I often joke about how easy it was to fall pregnant with our daughter. We say that before we even realised what we were missing, there she was, ready to spell it out for us. I've never been one to shy away from admitting that she was a bit of a surprise, always quick to assure anyone who will listen that although she wasn't planned, she was definitely wanted.
That pregnancy was fairly textbook, my labour was not, and I ended up with an emergency c-section after a failed attempt at induction at 39 weeks. Leading up to our daughter being born, my husband and I, always the planners, discussed when we thought we'd like to try for a second baby, and while I don't recall exactly what we decided, when the midwife politely explained, post c-section, that it'd be best to wait at least two years before expanding our family again, we were not complaining one bit.
While you're here, watch the pregnancy project. Post continues after video.
But time is a funny thing, it makes you forget how hard you once thought something was, and after 18 months of parenthood, having survived teething, sleep regressions, and a second lockdown with a baby in tow, we decided to try for a second baby.