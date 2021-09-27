If you’re yet to have children, not keen on kids or had no issues creating your family, you probably look at this photo and see a pile of relatively well organised old clothes that need to be taken to the donation bin, passed on as hand-me-downs or at the very least, stored away somewhere out of the way.
And that’s exactly what they are. Folded stacks of newborn onesies in size 0000. Bonds Zippies in size 000 and 00. Tiny adorable tracksuits and t-shirts and swimmers not much bigger than the size of your hand.
Then there’s the next bag full of size 0 - a size my son now long outgrew and I carefully packed away. All of his size 1 things, too, have been added to the pile.
And, as spring warms up here now, I gingerly add some size 2 items to the ever-growing piles of little clothes taking up space in my home, and in the back of my mind.
Because this isn't a pile of outgrown baby clothes. Not really.
It’s a pile of maybes.
Of what might be.
