Kim Kardashian was caught in a lie.

The first trailer for season three of The Kardashians was released this week, and it’s the most drama we’ve seen from the famous family in a long time.

After two seasons of the new show, which attempted to position the women as business owners and elite celebrities, this year, the Kardashians are leaning back into being reality TV stars.

The tears, the fights, the tension is all back, and that's just what we've seen in the trailer.

The clip opens with a distressed Kim explaining how she is "not okay" following her highly publicised divorce from rapper Kanye West.

"He has made up the most insane narrative… we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids," she says.

The trailer also confirmed a feud between Kim and Kourtney.

The two sisters, who were reported to have been icy towards each other at the annual family Christmas party in 2022, hinted at a breakdown of their relationship.

"My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," Kourtney says at one point, referring to her Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored wedding to Travis Barker earlier this year.