All three seasons of the binge-worthy murder mystery Search Party have just dropped on Stan.

After months of anticipation, the long-awaited third season of dark comedy series Search Party has just premiered on Stan, dropping at midnight on Thursday.

The series, which first premiered back in 2016, largely flew under the radar in Australia amid the release of its first two seasons.

But all three seasons of the critically acclaimed show are now available to stream on Stan.

The show, which has been described as Broad City meets Nancy Drew, centres around twenty-something Brooklynite Dory and her somewhat self-obsessed group of millennial friends – Drew, Elliot and Portia.

In the very first episode of the series, Dory discovers that Chantal, a girl she barely knew in college, has gone missing.

Dory is convinced that something nefarious has happened to Chantal, and she's determined to find her – dead or alive.

Across the show's first two seasons, the group of friends launch their own investigation into Chantal's disappearance, before later unwittingly becoming involved in the death of a private investigator, which they are forced to cover up.

Now, the new third season of the show will explore how the group's relationships are tested as Dory and her boyfriend Drew face charges for the semi-accidental murder.

